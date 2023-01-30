Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW) Short Interest Update

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Latch Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTCHW traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.07. 475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,834. Latch has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

