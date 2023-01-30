Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

LEFUF stock remained flat at $13.49 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.62.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.