Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. Synopsys comprises about 5.9% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $54,367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 162,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.41. The stock had a trading volume of 132,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

