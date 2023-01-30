Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 3.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.73. The company had a trading volume of 452,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,124. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

