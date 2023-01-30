Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,589,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,733,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.05.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

