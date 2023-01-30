Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 72,500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 2.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 635,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. 669,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.87%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

