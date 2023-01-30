Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in January

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,900 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 2,211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.2 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LNNGF remained flat at $9.69 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Li Ning has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.52.
Li Ning Company Profile
