Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $125.18 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00009209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00397698 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.48 or 0.27915438 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00584714 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,524,355 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.