Lido DAO Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.92 Billion (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $100.11 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00009637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,399,363 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

