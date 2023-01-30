Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,435.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Limbach by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,200,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,034,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Limbach by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Limbach stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $12.25. 74,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,041. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $122.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

