Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 1st

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, February 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 1st.
Liminal BioSciences Stock Performance
Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.11.
Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liminal BioSciences
About Liminal BioSciences
Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.