Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 1st

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, February 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 1st.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Performance

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liminal BioSciences

About Liminal BioSciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

