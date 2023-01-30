Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO opened at $163.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $163.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,256 shares of company stock worth $3,466,887 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

