Linear Hits Market Cap of $77.40 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $77.40 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.