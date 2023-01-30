Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.96

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004067 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $135.32 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009035 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,293,104 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.