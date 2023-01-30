Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intuit by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,780,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after purchasing an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.21.

Intuit Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INTU traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $417.42. 503,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,232. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $579.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.14. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

