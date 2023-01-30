Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average of $210.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

