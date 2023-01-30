Lmcg Investments LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.34. 221,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,394. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.