Lmcg Investments LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VBR traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.12. 235,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,665. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

