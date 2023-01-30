Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,709,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,450,000 after buying an additional 294,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.11. 1,509,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,109. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.13. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.05 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

