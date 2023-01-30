Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.62. The stock had a trading volume of 294,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,727. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

