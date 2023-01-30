Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,233,000 after purchasing an additional 497,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,672 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,921,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,347. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

