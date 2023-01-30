Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Update

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Location Based Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBAS remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Location Based Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Location Based Technologies Company Profile
