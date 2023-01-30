Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $462.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.07.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

