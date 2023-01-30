Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $463.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

