Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 641,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 1,259,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,241. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $844.15 million, a P/E ratio of -80.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

