Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

