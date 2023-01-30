LooksRare (LOOKS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.97 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $92.88 million and $5.97 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

