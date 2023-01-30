Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Front Barnett Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.3% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $32,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.00 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $240.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.69 and its 200 day moving average is $199.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

