LSV Asset Management Acquires 22,500 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of Capital One Financial worth $254,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.13. 412,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $160.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.11.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

