LSV Asset Management Has $205.13 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298,806 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $205,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after buying an additional 5,786,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 5,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,566,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Vistra

Vistra Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $22.86. 189,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,695. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.