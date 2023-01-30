LSV Asset Management Has $219.46 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.98% of State Street worth $219,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $90.96. 347,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,001. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

