LSV Asset Management Has $223.30 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,248,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $223,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.64. 383,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,765. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

