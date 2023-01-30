LSV Asset Management Has $273.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $273,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 131,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.38. 875,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

