LSV Asset Management Has $332.80 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 1.77% of Regions Financial worth $332,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 360,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

