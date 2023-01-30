LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.85% of Whirlpool worth $282,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Whirlpool Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.03. 70,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,517. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $211.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
