LSV Asset Management Purchases 13,050 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,368,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.21% of QUALCOMM worth $267,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $126.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.