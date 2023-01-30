LSV Asset Management Purchases 6,089 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.48% of Cummins worth $423,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.47. 27,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.52. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,009 shares of company stock worth $21,414,734 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.