LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.55% of General Motors worth $248,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.15. 3,426,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,688,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

