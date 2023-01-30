LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.91% of Discover Financial Services worth $225,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.90. 225,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

