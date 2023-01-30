LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 614,615 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.16% of Allstate worth $382,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 51,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,315. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.