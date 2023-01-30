LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 614,615 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.16% of Allstate worth $382,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after buying an additional 751,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 51,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,315. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
