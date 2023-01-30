LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 197,823 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.18% of eBay worth $238,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.74. 755,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,528. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

