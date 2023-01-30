LSV Asset Management Sells 109,956 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,757,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,956 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of AbbVie worth $370,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after acquiring an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after acquiring an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,709,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 694,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,210. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $133.05 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.13. The stock has a market cap of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.