LSV Asset Management Sells 203,405 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,132,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203,405 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $837,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.10. 2,934,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,767,072. The stock has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

