LSV Asset Management Sells 25,500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.17% of PulteGroup worth $185,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 191.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.2% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 37,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $597,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $472,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

