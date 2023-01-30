LSV Asset Management Sells 80,600 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $307,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

BK stock remained flat at $50.06 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,166. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

