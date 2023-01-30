LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,451 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.62% of Ameriprise Financial worth $434,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $344.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $352.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.13 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

