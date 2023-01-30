LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.49% of Valero Energy worth $205,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,632,000 after purchasing an additional 900,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.44. The company had a trading volume of 339,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.