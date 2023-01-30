LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.17% of PulteGroup worth $185,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 276,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,241. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

