Lumi Credits (LUMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $393.45 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

