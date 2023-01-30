Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 19,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance
Shares of LYEL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,530. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on LYEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
