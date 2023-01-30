Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 19,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LYEL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,530. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 318,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

